AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Travis County leaders will discuss data from the 2022 Medical Examiner’s report that shows more than 20% of accidental overdose deaths were people who had been in jail less than a year prior.

According to the county, the data showed 89 of the 417 people who died of an accidental drug overdose in 2022 had been in jail at least once within 12 months of their death. According to staff, 24 of those people had been flagged for needing mental health treatment in the jail during their last jail stay.

The county noted that means someone in our county is more than eight times more likely to die of an accidental drug overdose after being directly released from jail compared to those who had not.

Staff also said overall, people with shorter stays at the jail were more likely to later die of an accidental overdose after their release. They attributed that to someone not getting available resources in the jail.

According to Sheriff Sally Hernandez, of the 31 people who died less than 60 days after leaving the jail, roughly half of them had stayed less than 10 days.

“We are continuing to analyze many risk factors that are associated with people overdosing after jail, it could be that…some people could be in chronic pain, chronic back pain, one person came with a broken jaw,” staff told commissioners. She continued: “Length of stay, we’re not concluding that that is what causes the death.”

Leaders will discuss solutions, including the possibility of giving naloxone, an overdose reversal drug, to people exiting the jail.

“The next step is the reentry and handing them off to services and things that they’re going to need,” Hernandez said. “Evaluating this just helps us save lives.”

We are expecting to hear from Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Hernandez. You can watch the live news conference in this story or on KXAN’s Facebook page.