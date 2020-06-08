Travis County DA says WCSO, Live PD ‘stonewalled’ in-custody death investigation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said on Monday that the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has “stonewalled” an in-custody death investigation for the past year by not allowing footage captured by the reality television show “Live PD” to be released.

Javier Ambler died in the custody of Williamson County deputies on March 28, 2019 after a chase that began in Williamson County and ended in north Austin. Moore said initial findings support that Ambler notified officers of his congenital heart defect before he was tased four times.

Williamson County commissioners filed a lawsuit last month in an attempt to stop Sheriff Robert Chody and Live PD from filming in the county.

“For the last year, (Williamson County Sheriff’s Office) has stonewalled our investigation,” Moore wrote on Twitter. “What should have been a routine traffic stop ended with Javier’s death.”

Moore said initial findings support that Ambler was not resisting arrest at the time of his death. She said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed plans to present the case to a grand jury but a grand jury will be empaneled this summer.

According to a custodial death report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, the manner of Ambler’s death was ruled a homicide with the cause of death listed as “congestive heart failure and hypertensive cardiovascular disease associated with morbid obesity, in combination with forcible restraint.”

The report also said lymphocytic myocarditis could have been a contributing condition to Ambler’s death. At no time during the incident did Ambler appear intoxicated, the report said.

A summary of Williamson County deputies’ pursuit of Ambler said he was observed colliding with several objects off the roadway. After a collision in north Austin, Ambler exited his vehicle but did not comply with verbal commands. Two deputies deployed individual tasers but once Ambler was in custody, he was unresponsive.

