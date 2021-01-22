Travis County corrections officer indicted, accused of lying that inmate hit her

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Travis County grand jury indicted a county corrections officer on two felony charges, according to a release from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office Friday.

Shannon Owens was indicted in December on charges of aggravated perjury and tampering with a governmental record with the intent to defraud or harm.

“Situations like this are rare and difficult. While we hate to have to investigate one of our own employees, it is our duty and we take it seriously,” Sheriff Sally Hernandez said in response to the indictment.

Owens is accused of lying when she said an inmate hit her on April 23, 2019, according to the indictment. It went on to say she made that statement under oath as part of creating an affidavit for warrant of arrest and detention for the inmate, and then took that affidavit to the Austin Municipal Court.

“The Defendant presented the false document and false record with the knowledge of its falsity and with the intent that the false document and false record be taken as a genuine governmental record,” the indictment said.

The case will be prosecuted by the Travis County DA’s Civil Rights Unit.

The Travis County DA’s office on Friday also announced two Austin Police Department officers were also indicted in a 2019 case. More than a week ago, it released a list of use-of-force cases the office planned on presenting to grand juries this year, including the cases of Mike Ramos and Javier Ambler.