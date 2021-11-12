Travis County corrections officer arrested after report he brought contraband into correctional facility

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A corrections officer with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and is accused of sneaking banned substances and items into a correctional facility.

Jose Esquivel is charged with bringing prohibited substances and items into a correctional facility, a third-degree felony, according to TCSO. He’s been with TCSO since September 2018.

TCSO says his case is being reviewed for administrative or disciplinary action.

An inmate reported to a corrections supervisor on Oct. 20 that Esquivel was bringing contraband into the Travis County Correctional Complex in exchange for money, according to TCSO.

After the report, an internal affairs investigation was opened, followed by a criminal one. During the investigation, Esquivel was reassigned to a different job that didn’t involve interacting with inmates, TCSO says.

TCSO Sheriff Sally Hernandez released a statement about the arrest:

“I’m disappointed that a Travis County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer engaged in this kind of act. When one of our own is arrested, the impact is felt throughout the agency. We hold our employees to a very high standard of conduct and accountability. When it comes to our attention that an employee has potentially violated the law, we act swiftly to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.”