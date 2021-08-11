Travis County correctional officer, nurse cleared in 2019 inmate death

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Travis County grand jury cleared a correctional officer and a registered nurse from wrongdoing in their involvement in a 2019 in-custody death of an inmate.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office says members of the community found the actions of Officer Alexander Antillon and Travis County Sheriff’s Office registered nurse Anthony Cardinal to be lawful in the death of inmate Tyler Allen Grist.

Grist was arrested on an arson charge on July 13, 2019. He was booked into the Travis County Correctional Complex, the DA’s office says in a press release, where he was held in a single-occupancy, high-risk jail cell.

On Aug. 31, 2019, the DA’s office says Grist “intentionally fell backwards,” causing his head to hit an elevated platform in the cell. After his last fall, he continued moving and breathing while lying on the ground.

The DA’s office says during this time, officers and a nurse were monitoring Grist but didn’t know about his falls. Grist continued to breathe and move around some, according to the DA.

After officers went into his cell to take him to another unit, they found Grist needed medical aid. While waiting for emergency medical services to arrive, they tried to help him, the DA’s office says.

EMS took Grist to the hospital, where he later died on Sept. 6, 2019. The next month on Oct. 25, 2019, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office found Grist’s death to be suicide caused by blunt head trauma.

If you or someone you know are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.