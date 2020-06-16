Travis County considers charging people who don’t wear masks with trespassing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County Commissioners will consider an ordinance Tuesday that would require face masks at dedicated county facilities and potentially charge people who refuse with trespassing.

The ordinance as written makes it clear that the criminal trespass charge would be a last resort and only for people who both refuse to wear a mask and refuse to leave.

The county will provide masks for those who don’t have one, or forgot to bring their own.

There are medical exceptions for people who have trouble breathing, and the county will make all their services available over the phone or online to help lessen in-person contact.

The vote on that is scheduled near the end of the voting session.

Travis County to discuss CARES Act funding for small communities

Travis County Commissioners will also discuss whether to give out more federal funding to smaller cities.

Those cities in Travis County have been clamoring for CARES Act aid from the county for weeks. Mayors say the county has put up too much red tape in order for the cities to receive funding, and county officials say they haven’t been given much guidance from federal agencies on how to spread it out.

Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe wrote a letter to city leaders June 4 detailing a plan on how the county will get them federal aid money. Biscoe’s letter says city’s will get 20% of its total allowable allocation as an initial payment once the city submits proposed programs to use with the money, and then they’ll give out the remaining 80% after the city proves they have a cost that’s approved by the CARES Act.

The plan is up for a vote near the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, which begins at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed on the Travis County Commissioners website.