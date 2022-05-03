AUSTIN (KXAN) – Travis County Commissioners on Tuesday are expected to give full-time county workers eight weeks of paid family leave.

The county would be among the first in the state to offer workers that benefit.

The Travis County Commissioners Court will take up the resolution sponsored by Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Commissioner Jeff Travillion.

The county currently offers unpaid family and medical leave time for employees but not extended paid leave after birth, adoption or long-term medical issues.

County Commissioners voted unanimously Feb. 8 to move forward with the idea of offering fully paid maternity and paternity leave.

“Paid leave for families provides important financial security and time for their overall health and wellbeing,” said Brown in a release.

“We know that a strong and healthy family directly contributes to a strong and healthy workforce,” Travillion said. “By providing paid parental leave, we can positively impact the health and economic wellbeing of Travis County staff.”