FILE — A Taran tactical combat master hand gun is displayed for sale, June 23, 2022, in Hempstead, New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County commissioners on Tuesday will learn more about gun violence prevention in a briefing at 1:30 p.m.

This briefing is the last of three gun violence prevention briefings organized this month.

The first briefing took place Sept. 8 and focused on the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network or NIBIN. The program uses a pooled database to help law enforcement more efficiently analyze ballistic evidence, which can streamline investigations.

Right now, the Austin Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety have the tech to enter local ballistic evidence into the database. Travis County can use the machines, but DA José Garza said access can be difficult.

During the second briefing, which took place Sept. 13, county leaders discussed intervention programs and criminal justice, hearing from two groups: the National Institute of Criminal Justice Reform and the Health Alliance for Violence Prevention.

Tuesday’s presentation will focus on how the Travis County District Attorney’s Office’s Gun Violence Prevention Strategy and community-based programs can work together to reduce gun violence.

Partners from across the country, including the University of Chicago’s Smart Decarceration Project, will show how their research supports prosecutor-led gun violence prevention programs.

In addition to county commissioners attending the briefing, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and DA Garza will be there.

This story will be updated with more details from the briefing.