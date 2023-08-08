Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 8, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Travis County commissioners are scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss investing thousands of dollars in preventing overdose deaths in the county.

According to the posted agenda, commissioners will consider divvying up $825,000 for the following:

$175,000 to purchase NARCAN

$350,000 for Peer Recovery Supports – 2-year contract with Communities for Recovery

$300,000 for Methadone Services – two 2-year contracts with Addiction and Psychotherapy Services and Community Medical Services

Methadone is a treatment that uses liquids or pills to reduce withdrawal symptoms or cravings for opioids.

The $825,000 is coming from $1.6 billion Texas expects to receive over 18 years from from opioid crisis court rulings.

As Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar told KXAN in 2022, “these are dollars from either drug companies or distribution companies that have settled with the state of Texas as well as local governments and counties that have sued them because of the opioid abuse, that we not only have in Texas, but across the entire nation.”