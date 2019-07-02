Travis County Commissioners could slash jobs, raise fees in wake of new property tax law

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County Commissioners will mull budget implications of the new state property tax law during a Tuesday meeting and some of the options on the table include raising fees and cutting jobs.

The meeting will be county officials’ first steps in an effort to tighten the budget and generate additional funding since state lawmakers voted to put a 3.5% cap on property tax revenue, down from the current 8%.

Soon, it could cost you more money to go to your county park as permit fees could spike, and the county might charge more for contracts — like when it provides school resource officers. County officials said some of those fees and contracts haven’t been raised in decades.

Services like offering rental and utility assistance and food banks are provided by the county and are also under review.

Internally, county officials said they’re considering eliminating positions in departments that have been open and unfilled for more than a year.

“We do agree that because of (Senate Bill 2) it’s going to force some serious cuts into our budget and what those cuts are the county is looking at as we speak,” Hector Nieto, the Travis County’s public information officer said.

The 3.5% cap on property tax revenue will go into effect in the fall of 2020.