AUSTIN (KXAN) – In honor of June being LGBTQ+ Pride month and the eighth anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision ruling same-sex couples have a right to marriage, the Travis County Clerk’s office is holding free wedding ceremonies conducted by Judge Nicholas Chu.

In February 2015, the Travis County Clerk’s office issued the first marriage license to a same-sex couple in Texas. In the face of extreme attacks on the LGBTQ+ community from the Texas State Legislature, our office will continue to support and celebrate the rights of all Texans to participate fully in our society, including the right to marry whoever they love, regardless of sexual orientation or gender expression,” Travis County Clerk Dyana Limon-Mercado said in a release.

Couples interested in participating in the Clerk’s Marriage Equality Day Celebration can schedule an appointment through a form on the County Clerk’s website but should ensure they have a marriage license before scheduling, per the Travis County Clerk’s Office. Also, couples must have a marriage license by June 22 with the Travis County Clerk’s Office in order to meet the 72-hour deadline, the office said.

Ceremonies will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the County Clerk’s office at 5501 Airport Blvd. The Clerk’s office recommends wedding parties arrive 15 minutes ahead of their appointments. Up to ten people per party are welcome, per the County Clerk’s office.