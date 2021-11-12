Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir will not run for reelection

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After nearly 35 years as the Travis County Clerk, Dana DeBeauvoir said she’s ready to “pass the baton.”

DeBeauvoir said Friday she won’t run for reelection when her term ends in 2022. She did so a day before the filing period opens for candidates who want to run for county-wide office.

“Because I am not planning to pursue another term as Travis County Clerk, I wanted to announce my plans before the filing period begins,” she said in a press release. “I am hopeful that the tradition of professionalism, integrity and a strong commitment to voter access will continue to be the hallmark of this office.”

DeBeauvoir was first elected as the county clerk in 1986 and has been reelected eight times. She said she plans to “participate in efforts locally, nationally and internationally to preserve, protect and further develop voter rights and vote security.”

A KXAN investigation into allegations against DeBeauvoir obstructing poll watchers during the 2020 election revealed she “agreed to no longer lock poll watchers into a ‘media room’ and away from the Central Counting Station.”