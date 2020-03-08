Travis County chief named Texas Fire Chief of the Year

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County Fire Chief Donnie Norman was named the 2019 TFCA Fire Chief of the Year this week, according to a release from the Texas Fire Chiefs Association.

Norman has been the fire chief of Travis County Emergency Services District 1 for nearly six years, joining the unit in June 2014. Norman started his fire service career 41 years ago in his home state of Ohio before moving to Texas in 1985.

The release says a selection committee chose the fire chief “that has shown exemplary contributions in the areas of leadership, innovation, professional development, service to the public, and contributions to the fire service community as a whole.”

Last year, Norman was integral in establishing a Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician Program between Travis County ESD 1 and Lago Vista High School. The program trains juniors and seniors at Lago Vista High School to be firefighters or EMT’s, the release says..

Norman will be recognized during a presentation on Tuesday, March 10 at the TFCAs Executive Conference at the Texas A&M Conference Center.