TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A burn ban for Travis County has been extended to the end of the month.

Travis County Court Commissioners voted Tuesday to extend the ban until Oct. 24 due to forecasted weather conditions, according to the county’s social media. The ban was due to expire on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The burn ban means that outdoor burning is not allowed in unincorporated county areas.

The county also asked residents to use caution when grilling and conducting hot works operations.

For details, visit the Travis County Emergency Services website.