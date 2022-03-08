Travis County aims to assist 3,400 residents via rental assistance program

On Tuesday, Travis County Commissioners Court received an update on the county’s rental assistance program, which has received more than 3,000 applications for service. (Frank Martinez/KXAN)

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — As the cost of living in Central Texas continues to grow at exponential rates, Travis County commissioners are expected to provide rental assistance to more than 3,400 households in the county.

On Tuesday, Travis County Commissioners Court received an update on the county’s rental assistance program, which has received more than 3,000 applications for service. Between March 1 and Sept. 30 — or the end of the fiscal year 2021-22 — Travis County anticipates spending nearly $9.2 million in rental assistance, with a projected capacity of assisting 3,432 households.

The average payment per household, based on Austin rent, the county projects to provide is $2,668. Right now, county officials said they are giving top priority to applicants who have received eviction notices; from there on, applicants will be prioritized in the order they submitted complete applications, with all necessary requirements attached.

The rental assistance application window is expected to close in the coming days due to high demand and inundation of applications submitted. Pilar Sanchez, vice president of the Housing Authority of the City of Austin, projects that the application window will close at or around 4,500 applications received, or once the county believes it has exhausted all existing funds.

Kirsten Siegfried, division director for the Travis County Health and Human Services, said the county has to balance the need between giving people ample opportunity to submit applications versus being realistic about the number of applications the county can grant and fund.

When it comes to delegating funding for approved applications, Siegfried said the county will provide people with the amount of money they owe landlords, as opposed to an equal amount of funds provided to all approved applicants.

Right now is an example of not only the pandemic in motion, but an affordability concern in the region, she said.

Pre-coronavirus pandemic, eviction rates in the region averaged about 800 a month. Since then, that number has lingered closer to 100 per month, she said.

Once the application window has closed, county officials said they will notify the public and begin next steps in distributing the funds.

“This is about the pandemic, but I think this is really about the costs of housing,” she said.