TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday, Travis County Commissioners passed an item funding positions for an additional attorney and two victim counselor positions in the District Attorney’s Office.

These new positions will particularly focus on sex assault cases and cases involving family violence between intimate partners.

In June of 2021, Travis County settled a $580,000 lawsuit with 14 sex assault survivors.

About half of those funds went toward policy changes within the DA’s office. DA Jose Garza said the office would pursue the following initiatives as part of that:

Begin notifying survivors any time there is a significant update to their cases

Regularly release data to the public about how sex assault cases are being handled

Put every one of its staff members through special training, so they’re qualified to work with sexual assault survivors in a trauma-informed way

Work closely with the women involved in the settlement to make sure the county is upholding high standards for handling future sexual assault cases

The new positions came from an agreement about a contract with the Office of Violence Against Women for the Improving Criminal Justice Responses to Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Grant Program in the District Attorney’s Office, according to the commissioners court agenda for Tuesday.

“It’s a good start,” said Amanda Lewis, the statewide community organizer for the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault.

KXAN is speaking about this further with Lewis as well as DA Garza. We will update this story after those interviews.