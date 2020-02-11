Travis Co. Sheriff wants to reduce jail capacity, meanwhile plans for new women’s jail move forward

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff wants to decommission 192 jail beds at the Travis County Correctional Complex.

At a Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, Sheriff Sally Hernandez is slated to ask the court for permission to petition the Texas Commission on Jail Standards for the change at the complex in Del Valle.

If it’s approved, the move would reduce the capacity of the jail system from 3,169 to 2,977.

“In the last four years, the criminal justice system has worked hard to divert as many as possible from incarceration,” Sheriff Hernandez said in a letter to the court. “That work is paying off with a lower jail population and a much lower number of minimum security classified inmates.”

Hernandez said the 192 beds sit in four different minimum security buildings, built in 1993 and “intended to be a temporary solution to overcrowding.” She said they were last used in October and November of 2018 for about 40 days, with an average of 18 inmates per day.

“These buildings are not attached to our inmate mall which makes it more staff intensive to get inmates to clinic visits, programs, and visitation,” Hernandez said.

According to the letter, the buildings are also costly to maintain, supported by a 2016 recommendation they be demolished.

“As long as these buildings remain in our design capacity, we are required to ensure they meet the minimum jail standards. At a minimum, this requires utilities to remain active, water pipes to be flushed, HVAC systems be kept up and generators maintained,” Hernandez said.

Women’s Facility Update

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office told KXAN that the county is moving forward with plans to build a $79 million women’s correctional facility.

In early December, numbers were presented to the Commissioners Court showing “a significant drop in both its average daily population and the number of bookings” at the Travis County jail over the last few years.

At that same meeting, details were presented for the building of a 350-bed facility, designed with women in mind.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office explained that female inmates are housed across several different buildings “designed with men in mind.” She said it could be uncomfortable for female inmates to get to medical appointments and programs in the current layout.

They hope the new facility will be able to provide centralized care for women, along with “trauma-informed care.”

They said the Commissioners Court has begun work with a design firm on project.

The Sheriff’s Office said this project was not about adding jail beds, but instead “making a building that is more appropriate for what we need.”