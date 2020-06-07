Travis Co. inmates, TCSO employees bring in large May harvest at correctional complex

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Plenty of rain throughout the months of March and April helped the Travis County Correctional Complex enjoy a bountiful May harvest from its vegetable garden.

The garden serves as a way for the community to eat healthy vegetables, but also allows inmate workers to earn manual labor credits toward early release.

As part of the program, workers plant, weed and harvest.

Over the past couple of months, Travis County Sheriff’s Office employees also volunteered for two-hour shifts in the garden.

All-in-all, the harvest brought in 303 pounds of carrots, 82 pounds of garden tomatoes, 41 pounds of cherry tomatoes, 33 pounds of Swiss chard and 22 pounds of jalapenos.

Produce from TCSO’s garden is also donated to the Central Texas Food Bank.

