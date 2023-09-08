TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza announced a Travis County Grand Jury concluded its review of a September 2021 use of force incident involving an Austin Police officer. The grand jury did not return an indictment for the officer, according to a news release from the DA’s office.

The review stemmed from an incident on Sept. 18, 2021, where former APD officer Edward Jaramillo was involved, the release said.

“The District Attorney’s office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously,” Garza said in the news release. “In this case, an independent group of members of the Travis County community heard the evidence and law and decided that Officer Jaramillo’s conduct was not unlawful.”

Since January 2021, 85 number of cases against police officers have been presented to the grandy jury, including this case, according to the DA’s office. A grand jury returned a true bill “49 number of times,” the release said.