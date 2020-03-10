Travis Co. Commissioners set to vote on disaster declaration, review upcoming events like Rodeo Austin

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — To cancel or proceed with spring festivals and events? That’s the question City of Austin and Travis County Officials face this week.

Tuesday, Travis County Commissioners will vote on the local disaster declaration and take a closer look at some of the county’s big upcoming events.

One event is just days away — Rodeo Austin. No word from county officials yet if they will cancel the event, but it’s on the list to review.

County officials confirm the music event Luck Reunion at Willie Nelson’s ranch is on. This comes after Travis County officials reevaluated the event’s permit request, and felt it met the county’s new terms.

They are expected to discuss the decision in more detail today, and go over their mitigation plan, which includes a permit review process similar to the city’s.

Officials will look at every event with 2,500 or more people. They’ll look at things like crowd density and review how close will be people be to each other at the event. They will also make sure there are ample hand washing and sanitizing stations, and they’ll take a look at where attendees are coming from. That is part of the criteria that’ll determine what events can continue.

“We’re not trying to pick on anybody, we’re not trying to prevent anybody from holding an event, we just want to make certain that public safety is at the highest priority,” Hector Nieto, the county’s spokesperson said.

Travis County officials have four events between now and May 31 left to review. That does not include Luck Reunion, which is on today’s agenda but is now approved, but it does include Rodeo Austin.

KXAN reached out rodeo officials who referred to their initial statement from March 6:

Currently, the Rodeo Austin management team is working closely with City and County officials to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Rodeo Austin takes public health and safety extremely seriously and will continue to be guided by City and County officials to determine if modifications to our events are necessary. At this time, Rodeo Austin has been advised by County officials there is no immediate reason to cancel our events. Rodeo Austin

Commissioners will have to vote on this disaster declaration every seven days until further notice.