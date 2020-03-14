Travis Co. Civil & Family courts to suspend all non-emergency hearings due to COVID-19 concerns

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County officials announced on Saturday that effective Monday, March 16, all in-person non-emergency hearings are suspended until April 13.

According to the emergency order, all non-emergency hearings scheduled for the next four weeks are postponed and will need to be rescheduled through Court Administration.

The order includes jury trials, all non-jury trials and all non-essential hearings. The order does not include Juvenile Court matters.

Travis County says lawyers and litigants should use their best judgment as to whether a hearing is an emergency and should communicate with Court Administration at (512) 854-24845 or by email at traviscivilcourts@traviscountytx.gov.

Travis County says to wait for a response before attempting to visit the courthouse in-person “for any matter.”

To view the Emergency Order, with comprehensive information and contacts, download the document below.

