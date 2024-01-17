AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Travis County Civil and Family Courts Facility will be shut down this week, the county said Tuesday.

The county announcement blamed water damage from a burst water valve for the shutdown of the recently opened location at 1700 Guadalupe St.

The county said all dockets would be remote during the shutdown period of Wednesday through Friday.

Travis County originally posted on social media Monday evening the facility would be closed Tuesday and in-person and remote court proceedings would be postponed.

The county gave this link for anyone needing information on a case.