AUSTIN (KXAN) – Travis County officials got national recognition for how they handled a 2022 violent crime investigation and tracked down a suspected murderer.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) awarded Travis County District Attorney’s Office attorneys Habon Mohamed and Victor Erbring, and investigator Fred Spenser, for their collaboration with members of the ATF, Austin Police Department and U.S. Attorney’s Office in the handling of the investigation, per a Travis County spokesperson.

APD arrested Shane Alexander Taylor, 37, in Dec. 2022 for his alleged involvement in a burglary. Police found two firearms and ammunition on Taylor when he was arrested. APD’s Burglary Unit contacted ATF for testing, and the confiscated firearms were linked to casings collected at a murder crime scene of Olmero Lopez Santos, 42, which took place in Nov. 2022, per a press release.

Taylor is now facing state charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a building, according to a Travis County spokesperson.

In Nov. 2022, Travis County leaders passed the Safer Travis County resolution, which approved a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) program to make it easier for law enforcement agencies to analyze ballistic evidence, thus being able to better investigate and prosecute firearm-related cases.

“The NIBIN program’s effectiveness was evident during this investigation,” Travis County District Attorney José Garza said. “This is why our office supported the county’s resolution to establish a countywide NIBIN program for its impact on investigations and how it can prevent violent crime.”