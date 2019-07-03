TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 striping work Wednesday may affect morning commute

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) ⁠— Crews will be working on several road improvements that could impact your morning commute Wednesday.

Weather permitting, the Texas Department of Transportation will be striping and updating signs at Ranch Road 620 and Flintrock Trace on Wednesday morning. City of Lakeway officials recommends drivers plan ahead for their morning commute to work. If it rains, officials may postpone this work.

Drivers should also keep an eye out for crews re-striping both directions of Highlands Boulevard from Lakeway Bouelvard to the roundabout and touching up the crosswalks and “slow” symbols on Lakeway Drive, city officials say.

Touch-ups on Glen Heather Drive from the Goodwill Driveway to RM 620 will also be taking place. Drivers can expect traffic control in place to direct traffic.