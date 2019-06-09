TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Expect some delays on RM 620 for the Monday morning commute.
Traffic on the RM 620 bridge near Mansfield Dam will be stopped off and on between 9 a.m. and noon on Monday for work on a transmission line.
The Lower Colorado River Authority says traffic will be stopped in both directions for no more than 15 minutes at a time during the three-hour period.
Multiple pieces of equipment, including a helicopter, will be used to remove old fiber from the transmission line. It's one of the final steps in the project to upgrade and storm harden the line between the LCRA's Marshall Ford Substation and Austin Energy's Lakeway Tap.
Commuters should expect and plan for delays.
TOMORROW: RM 620 north of Mansfield Dam - Intermittent closures of all lanes on Monday from 9 am until 12 pm. for utility installation. #ATXtraffic— TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) June 9, 2019
