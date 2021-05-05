Toxic blue-green algae found at Travis Landing area of Lake Travis

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — Pet owners be cautious — toxic blue-green algae is still being detected in parts of Lake Travis.

The Lower Colorado River Authority said in an update Wednesday it got test results back showing toxic algae in the Highland Lakes on Tuesday. The most recent test samples were gathered April 27 in the Travis Landing area. LCRA reports a dog died after playing in the water there in February.

Test results continue to detect dihydroanatoxin-a in algae material in that area. A very low amount of dihydroanatoxin-a was found in the Travis Landing area in mid-March as well.

“The test results show a decline in the level of toxicity over time, but that doesn’t mean we can let our guard down,” said John Hofmann, LCRA executive vice president for water, in a press release. “The level of toxicity still poses a danger to people and pets, so we continue to strongly urge people to avoid contact with algae and to keep dogs from playing in or ingesting it.”

Toxic blue-green algae can be harmful to pets and even deadly when consumed, especially for dogs, according to American Kennel Club. Dogs can experience drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, difficulty breathing and seizures within minutes of exposure to toxic algae, LCRA said.

LCRA advises dog owners to not let dogs drink or play in areas with visible algal blooms, and stop them from eating or licking algal scum in the water or off their fur.

For people, toxic algae causes skin and eye irritation or rashes, LCRA said. If large amounts of water are ingested, severe symptoms include diarrhea, cramps and vomiting, fainting, dizziness, numbness or tingling in the lips, fingers and toes.

Learn more about toxic algae from LCRA here.