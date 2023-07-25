AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County leaders will be holding a town hall Tuesday night to look at the finer details of what a mental health diversion center could look like in Austin, and what services it can provide.

County Judge Andy Brown and commissioner Ann Howard will be meeting with the public at the town hall at 6 p.m. at the Travis County administration building. Judge Brown is hoping to get feedback from the community.

“There are a lot of different ideas of how a good mental health diversion center could work,” Judge Brown said. “There’s a lot of different ideas about what mental health needs our community has. The best way for me and the other commissioners to find out what the community wants to see in a mental health diversion center is for people to come.”

Diversion center program

In March, the Travis County commissioners approved a resolution to develop a behavioral health diversion center. Judge Brown said a federally-funded diversion pilot program will begin in the next couple of months with about 25 beds. The program will last for at least three years.

“The pilot is going to let us know what works best, and maybe possibly what populations benefit the most from it,” Judge Brown explained.

The goal of the diversion center is to remove people from cycling through the criminal justice system, and instead divert them to mental and behavioral health resources to get them the help they need. It would also keep jails less crowded, save taxpayer money, and provide some relief for deputies.

According to county data, 20% of the jail population was identified with a serious mental health condition before COVID-19. After the pandemic, the number has jumped up to 41%, and the county judge believes it could actually be closer to 60%.

What could the diversion center look like?

Judge Brown traveled to Nashville, TN, Miami, FL, and Tucson, AZ to learn more about the diversion programs in those cities. He said all of the cities have seen great success in reducing the number of repeat offenders in the jails. He also liked the idea of having a mental health crisis center in Austin, just like the one Tucson implemented.

Judge Brown said he wants the diversion center to be separate from the jail. There is an idea to build a roughly $30 million building across the street from the county’s jail, where a parking garage now sits.

Brown encourages everyone to come to the town hall on Tuesday night to make sure their ideas are also voiced.