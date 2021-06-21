Thousands of Travis County applicants waiting on rental assistance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With several eviction protections expiring soon, thousands of applicants are still waiting to be approved for help through Travis County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

As of June 17, 15 applications had reached the “final review” stage, and payment is currently pending for seven of those applicants, according to a Travis County spokesperson.

More than 2,500 people applied through a new application portal in mid-April, after the county received $10.7 million dollars in federal funding to be used for rental assistance.

Prior to the launch of this new portal, the county’s Health and Human Services division had already received thousands more online and paper applications for rental and utility assistance through their existing program.

“Our waitlists are very, very long. That is because we are understaffed and we have an ancient data management system,” the county’s Family Support Services division director, Kirsten Siegfried, told County Commissioners in last week’s meeting. “Our contractors are having a hard time getting those checks out the door.”

She told Commissioners there was about a three month wait-time for utility and rental assistance, when the county handled those services “in-house.” Now, the county has contracted with a third-party company to wade through the new restrictions and guidelines attached to the latest round of federal rental assistance funding.

A spokesperson for the county explained that the consultant had identified 3,600 applications from the county’s previous program that could be considered for funding through ERAP. However, they said that process takes time.

Sherri Fleming, the Health and Human Services division director, said they have initiated “surge staffing” for the next 90 days to process and eliminate the “unanticipated backlog” of applications.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeff Travillion said he was most concerned about getting funding to families facing eviction.

“We have a lot of cash in the community right now, and I think if the circumstance of eviction is solely based on non-payment — there’s a lot of cash available,” Fleming said in response.

KXAN’s Avery Travis will have more on this program tonight on KXAN News at 10 p.m.