This Pflugerville zip code has one of the highest unemployment rates in Texas

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The latest unemployment insurance claim figures from the Texas Workforce Commission report Pflugerville’s 78660 zip code among the Top 10 for the highest number of claims filed statewide. It’s the lone zip code from the Austin-Travis County region to make the Top 25.

But why is that the case? While neighboring Austin has a higher number of residents, there is a higher concentration of residents living in the 78660 zip code compared to others nearby, a TWC spokesperson said.

“That zip code, 78660, is 9th in Texas for unemployment claims,” the spokesperson said. “But it is the same number 9, in Texas for population, so it’s not actually higher per capita.”

Between Aug. 11 and Sept. 11, approximately 260 UI claims were filed in the 78660 area. Comparatively, Baytown’s 77521 zip code accounted for the highest UI claims filed statewide, with 412 reported. Eleven of the 25 zip codes are concentrated in the greater Houston region.

Among counties, Harris leads with 16,532 UI claims filed during the one-month timespan. Travis County ranked sixth statewide, with 2,778 UI claims reported. Williamson County ranked 17th, with 1,232 UI claims filed.

In Travis County, the most prevalent industries reporting UI claims included:

Temporary help services

Full-service restaurants

Professional employer organizations

Limited-service restaurants

Custom computer programming services

For Williamson County, the following industries accounted for the largest number of UI claims filed: