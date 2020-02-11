Third person dies from flu illness in Travis County, health officials report

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County has accounted for its third flu-related adult death this season, according to Austin Public Health.

There have been four reported flu-associated outbreaks in long-term care facilities in Travis County, and also three reported outbreaks in schools in Travis County, health officials say.

Fifteen children in Texas have died from the flu during the current season, but none have been reported in Travis County, Austin Public Health reports.

Health officials say flu activity in Texas is considered widespread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that flu activity remains high, and after falling during the first two weeks of the year, increased over the last three weeks.

The CDC estimates there have been at least 22 million affected by flu illness.