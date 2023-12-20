DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Del Valle is getting a children’s museum next year.

Thinkery announced Wells Fargo donated $100,000 to support the new location, which is projected to open to the public in August 2024.

The museum will feature over 13,000 square feet of “joyful learning space, including a maker space, indoor learning lab, and 30 hands-on, play-based exhibits,” according to a release.

Earlier this year, Thinkery partnered with the Del Valle Independent School District to open a shared facility at the ISD’s central campus. That facility integrates a new Del Valle Child Development Center (CDC) with Thinkery’s play-based, STEAM-learning approach.

The Del Valle location will be the museum’s second, following the Mueller location on Simond Avenue in Austin.

“We aim to have the museum freely available to the Del Valle ISD community outside of the school day, which will only be possible through philanthropic support, like this generous donation made by Wells Fargo,” Thinkery said in a release.