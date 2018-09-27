Thieves steal tires off vehicles in 2 neighborhoods in Pflugerville Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dustin Pustka walked outside Wednesday morning and found that someone stole all the tires off his truck parked behind his Pflugerville home. (KXAN) [ + - ] Video

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Families in two neighborhoods in Pflugerville have recently found their vehicles sitting on rocks and garden pavers because someone stole their tires.

Dustin Pustka walked behind his house in the Highland Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning, but he couldn't go to work because all the tires on his silver Ford F-250 truck were missing.

"You've got people out here that work hard for what they have. They work for a living. They go to work every day," Pustka said, "and then to have someone come in and take it all from you just like that is a very violating feeling."

The Pflugerville Police Department sent an officer to take a report, but Pustka said it's going to be tough to catch whoever took his tires.

"The police officer that came out, he dusted for fingerprints everywhere, even on the blocks that they set my wheels on here, but they couldn't lift anything from it," he said. "More than likely these guys have done it over and over and over."

Ten minutes from his house, another family in the Sorento neighborhood by Lake Pflugerville is dealing with the same costly loss. A woman, who asked not to be identified, discovered her daughter's silver Dodge Charger Saturday morning also sitting on garden pavers. All the tires were gone.

The family reviewed their security camera footage. It caught a dark van circling their neighborhood twice and slowing down by the Charger shortly after 6 a.m. A few minutes later, the surveillance shows a man running down the street in the pouring rain. The family believes this person helped steal all the tires as well as drill a hole through the driver's side window to break into the car.

Both victims are now waiting to find out what their car insurance will replace. In the meantime, Pustka plans to add security, including cameras, outside his house.

"We all keep our lights on bright at night for that very reason," he said, "but obviously it doesn't help."

Pflugerville police said they have not taken any reports recently regarding tire thefts, other than the one at Pustka's home.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office responded to the other family's burglary in the Sorento neighborhood. Deputies suggest that neighbors should watch out for each other's belongings as one way to prevent burglaries from happening. They're also directing people to this page for additional auto safety tips.