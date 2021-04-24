‘They’ve missed out on so much already’: Manor ISD families upset high school prom got canceled

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Some high school seniors are going another year without getting to participate in major milestones.

The Manor Independent School District announced Saturday that it’ll be canceling prom saying “the appropriate procedures were not followed regarding the organization of a school-based event.”

“The district will not allow anyone to compromise the safety measures that are put in place to keep our scholars and staff safe,” Manor ISD wrote in a news release.

The district prom was supposed to be held inside the Manor Senior High School gymnasium on May 15.

Parents and students, even those who have remained virtual during COVID-19, have expressed their frustration.

“I think for the last two weekends other schools have had proms so they’ve seen their friends go… to have theirs canceled, but other events going on.. indoor events.,” said Kristy Dear, Parent of Manor ISD Senior.

Kristy Dear’s senior has been virtual all year. She says her daughter has a disability making it difficult for her to wear a mask all day. Prom was going to be her first time with a group of friends again.

“We bought the dress already.. a while ago actually because we thought things were starting to get ‘normal,’ said Dear. “It was like a slap in the face to see the athletic scholars being able to practice and pose for pictures.”

Dear is also questioning what measures weren’t being followed for prom to be canceled.

“This is these kids last year of school. They’ve missed out on so much already,” said Dear.

Jesenia Correa is also a graduating senior who feels like she’s being robbed of her high school prom.

“I didn’t really get to have a senior year. I’ve kind of just been at home logging into classes,” said Correa. “It was very disappointing, especially knowing we were able to have homecoming back in October despite there not being a vaccine and people being less knowledgeable about COVID.”

KXAN reached out to the district seeking clarification as to what procedures weren’t being followed but has not heard back.