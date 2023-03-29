BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — A unanimous city council vote on March 28 proclaimed the bee an honored resident of the City of Bee Cave. The city is the first in the nation to recognize the insect as an honored resident, according to a press release from the city.

Peter Keilty, a local beekeeper and president of the bee advocacy group Bees for All, was the first to suggest the idea to city council and said this is “a big step forward in protecting the health and security of pollinators and humans alike.”

This decree came just in time for the city’s 2nd annual Books and Bees festival, which will take place at the Hill Country Galleria on Saturday Apr. 1. Live music, authors, bee-themed activities, and wildflower seeds will be buzzing about the Galleria on Saturday, and KXAN’s Jim Spencer will be there emceeing.

Bee Cave became an official Bee City USA Affiliate in 2021 for its efforts to promote bee education and wildflower planting, and reduce use of pesticides.

As an affiliate, Bee Cave receives framework for conserving native pollinators by providing them with “a healthy habitat rich in a variety of native plants, nest sites, and protected from pesticides,” according to the Bee City USA webpage. Bee City USA affiliates are encouraged to engage the community in conserving and creating safe habitats for bees and other pollinators.

“The City of Bee Cave is the first in the nation to officially recognize the bee as an honored resident,” Keilty said. “I hope other cities will follow suit and encourage residents to celebrate and protect our pollinators.”

Bee Cave will host a second day of the festival on April 2, called “HoneyFest,” to celebrate backyard beekeepers and local authors.

For more information about the festival, visit its website.