AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County attorney’s office confirmed Tuesday it’s dismissing a driving while intoxicated charge filed against a Texas state senator earlier this year.

A spokesperson shared a statement that the office reviewed the evidence against Texas Sen. Charles Schwertner and “determined there was not sufficient evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

In February, police arrested the Georgetown Republican lawmaker after a traffic stop in central Austin.

“Mr. Schwertner also voluntarily submitted to alcohol counseling and alcohol monitoring with no violations,” the statement continued. “One of our priorities in ensuring public safety is to encourage people to seek the help and education they need to be accountable and prevent potential future harm. After considering all factors, prosecutorial discretion determined the appropriate resolution was a dismissal. Mr. Schwertner’s case was given the same consideration as other individuals facing a first-time DWI offense.”

Attorney Perry Minton, who represented Schwertner, reacted to the news about the county attorney’s office dismissing the charge. In a statement, Minton wrote, “This is the right decision based strictly on the evidence. Sen. Schwertner is grateful for this quick decision and remains focused on his family and his constituents.”

Schwertner has represented Texas Senate District 5 since 2013. That district covers a 10-county region including Brazos, Freestone, Grimes, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Milam, Robertson, Walker and Williamson counties.