Texas Secretary of State, Travis County at impasse on dealing with mail-in ballot application rejections

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With mail-in ballot applications rejected at 50% in Travis County, the Texas Secretary of State wants county elections officials to “immediately review and re-examine” them.

John Scott said Jan. 14 that he was “surprised to learn” that Travis County elections officials had rejected about half of all mail-in ballot applications. County officials made the announcement Jan. 13, saying the state hasn’t provided enough help so they can tell people how to fix their applications.

“Although we expect more comprehensive guidance from the Secretary of State’s Office in the future, at this time, our office does not have enough information regarding the new online cure process to instruct voters how to cure their application with the SOS,” a county press release said. “Additionally, we have not received instructions from the state outlining what our office can do to assist voters in submitting a completed application.”

County officials said there hasn’t been a final rejection of any applications, only that they need “additional guidance” from the Secretary of State’s office. The county plans to have a press conference on Tuesday to discuss what outgoing county clerk Dana DeBeauvoir said is a “complicated issue.”

The newly-passed law, dubbed by Texas Republicans as a “voter integrity” law, requires mail-in ballot applicants to provide a valid driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number to match their voter registration record. If those numbers don’t match, the application is, by law, automatically rejected.

Scott said no one at Travis County’s office asked for help and wants them to reach out so the applications can be approved before the March 1 primary election.

“Travis County made the decision to reject these mail ballot applications before contacting our office,” he said. “We call on Travis County to immediately review and re-examine the mail ballot applications in question to determine whether they were processed in accordance with state law, with the goal of reinstating and minimizing any disruption to eligible voters who have properly submitted their application for ballot by mail.”

The Texas Tribune reports other counties are having similar issues with mail-in ballot applications rejections. Harris County has rejected about 16% of its total applications while Bexar County has rejected more than 200 applications because the entire identification section wasn’t filled out. Another 150 applications were rejected because driver’s license numbers didn’t match.

The Travis County Clerk’s office is in the middle of a big change. With longtime clerk DeBeauvoir retiring Jan. 28, Rebecca Guerrero is slated to take over as an interim clerk for 2022. Guerero has worked in the clerk’s office for the past 22 years, with the last six years as the Director of Recording.