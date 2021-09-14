Texas DPS identifies man who died in southeast Travis County crash Sept. 12

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of Jorge Lozano’s name.

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety identified a man Monday who died in a crash just outside the Austin city limits Sept. 12.

Texas DPS said Jorge Lozano, 64, of Del Valle was driving a 2016 GMC Terrain when it drifted into the wrong side of FM 812 about a half-mile southeast of Austin. The SUV continued off the road and hit a culvert, then stopped after it went through a fence. Lozano was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. between Mustang Ridge and Cedar Creek. A passenger was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center via STAR Flight with injuries.

Texas DPS said in a release it “would like to remind all drivers to minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued, don’t drink and drive, obey traffic control devices and always wear your safety belt.”