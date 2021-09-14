Texas DPS identifies man who died in southeast Travis County crash Sept. 12

Travis County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of Jorge Lozano’s name.

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety identified a man Monday who died in a crash just outside the Austin city limits Sept. 12.

Texas DPS said Jorge Lozano, 64, of Del Valle was driving a 2016 GMC Terrain when it drifted into the wrong side of FM 812 about a half-mile southeast of Austin. The SUV continued off the road and hit a culvert, then stopped after it went through a fence. Lozano was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. between Mustang Ridge and Cedar Creek. A passenger was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center via STAR Flight with injuries.

Texas DPS said in a release it “would like to remind all drivers to minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued, don’t drink and drive, obey traffic control devices and always wear your safety belt.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss