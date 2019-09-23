Test out Travis County’s new voting machines before November election

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In November, Travis County voters will be using new voting equipment, and officials want to make sure people are familiar with it before election day.
The Travis County Clerk’s office is holding at least 10 events it’s dubbed “Meet the New Voting System,” according to Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir.
“I am excited to invite voters to come out and take a look at the voting equipment, and even try out demonstration machines so that they are more comfortable when they come to the polls for the November election,” DeBeauvoir said.
Travis County approved more than 2,000 new touch-screen voting machines with a price tag of $9 million and 450 ballot boxes. The biggest change with this system is that the Election Systems and Software voting machine ExpressVote will print out a hard-paper copy of a ballot for the voter to verify before putting into the ballot box.
This is the first time Travis County has updated its machines in 18 years.
List of voting machine events
10:00 AM-3:00 PM
Texas Votes!
University of Texas West Mall
Guadalupe at 23rd St
11:00 AM-12:30 PM
Huston-Tillotson University
Davage-Durden Student Union
900 Chicon St., Austin, TX
5:00 PM-7:00 PM
YMCA North Austin
1000 W. Rundberg Ln., Austin, TX
(in Travis County Precinct 2)
6:30-8:30 PM
South Austin Recreation Center
1100 Cumberland Rd., Austin, TX
(in Travis County Precinct 4)
5:00-7:00 PM
Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym
702 W. Pecan St., Pflugerville, TX
(in Travis County Precinct 1)
4:00-6:00 PM
Travis County Community Center-Oak Hill
8656 Tx. Hwy. 71, Austin, TX
(in Travis County Precinct 3)
10:30 AM-3:00 PM
University of Texas-Austin
Perry-Castañeda Library
101 E. 21st St., Austin TX
12:00-2:00 PM
League of Women Voters
1609 Shoal Creek Blvd, Suite 202
Austin, TX
12:00-2:00 PM
St. Edwards University
Ragsdale Student Union
3001 S. Congress Ave., Austin TX
1:00-4:00 PM
Disability Rights Texas
2222 W. Braker Ln, Austin TX
Williamson County is also getting new machines and held similar events to introduce the new equipment to the public. Hays County is also using new voting machines this election.
Election day is Nov. 5, but early voting begins Oct. 21 and ends Nov. 1. People need to make sure they are registered to vote by Oct. 7. Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.