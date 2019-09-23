Test out Travis County’s new voting machines before November election

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In November, Travis County voters will be using new voting equipment, and officials want to make sure people are familiar with it before election day.

The Travis County Clerk’s office is holding at least 10 events it’s dubbed “Meet the New Voting System,” according to Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir.

“I am excited to invite voters to come out and take a look at the voting equipment, and even try out demonstration machines so that they are more comfortable when they come to the polls for the November election,” DeBeauvoir said.

Travis County approved more than 2,000 new touch-screen voting machines with a price tag of $9 million and 450 ballot boxes. The biggest change with this system is that the Election Systems and Software voting machine ExpressVote will print out a hard-paper copy of a ballot for the voter to verify before putting into the ballot box.

This is the first time Travis County has updated its machines in 18 years.

List of voting machine events Tuesday, September 24, 2019

10:00 AM-3:00 PM

Texas Votes!

University of Texas West Mall

Guadalupe at 23rd St

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

11:00 AM-12:30 PM

Huston-Tillotson University

Davage-Durden Student Union

900 Chicon St., Austin, TX

Friday, September 27, 2019

5:00 PM-7:00 PM

YMCA North Austin

1000 W. Rundberg Ln., Austin, TX

(in Travis County Precinct 2)

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

6:30-8:30 PM

South Austin Recreation Center

1100 Cumberland Rd., Austin, TX

(in Travis County Precinct 4)

Friday, October 4, 2019

5:00-7:00 PM

Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym

702 W. Pecan St., Pflugerville, TX

(in Travis County Precinct 1)

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

4:00-6:00 PM

Travis County Community Center-Oak Hill

8656 Tx. Hwy. 71, Austin, TX

(in Travis County Precinct 3)

Friday, October 11, 2019

10:30 AM-3:00 PM

University of Texas-Austin

Perry-Castañeda Library

101 E. 21st St., Austin TX

Saturday, October 12, 2019

12:00-2:00 PM

League of Women Voters

1609 Shoal Creek Blvd, Suite 202

Austin, TX

Monday, October 14, 2019

12:00-2:00 PM

St. Edwards University

Ragsdale Student Union

3001 S. Congress Ave., Austin TX

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

1:00-4:00 PM

Disability Rights Texas

2222 W. Braker Ln, Austin TX



Williamson County is also getting new machines and held similar events to introduce the new equipment to the public. Hays County is also using new voting machines this election.

Election day is Nov. 5, but early voting begins Oct. 21 and ends Nov. 1. People need to make sure they are registered to vote by Oct. 7. Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.