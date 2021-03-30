TENANTS: Eviction protections in Austin, Travis County extended to May 1

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tenants in Austin and Travis County will continue to have protections against eviction through May 1.

On Tuesday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown extended the area’s eviction moratoriums that began last year to help struggling renters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These protections save lives by keeping residents safe in their homes during the pandemic,” Mayor Adler said. “Austin and Travis County are proud to have the lowest evictions and the lowest rate of COVID-19 fatalities in Texas. We also know that as public health conditions improve, our order will change as well.”

The City of Austin order can be viewed here. To view the Travis County order, click here.