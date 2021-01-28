OVERNIGHT: Teen runaway crashes car into Hudson Bend Mexican restaurant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teenager who ran away from home crashed into a Mexican restaurant in Hudson Bend around 1 a.m. Thursday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said there wasn’t a high-speed pursuit involved in the incident, nor was the car stolen, as some media reports suggest.

The sheriff’s office said it initially received a call about a reckless driver. A deputy responded to that area, but before seeing the car, 911 dispatch got another emergency call saying the driver had crashed into the Los Pinos restaurant on Hudson Bend Road.

Deputies detained the teenage driver, who they say is from Marble Falls.