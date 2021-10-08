Teen arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old at Travis County apartment complex

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said Esdras Escobar was charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old friend. (Courtesy: Travis County SO)

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old friend at a Travis County apartment complex in late September.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said Esdras Escobar was charged in connection with the death after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 14100 block of Thermal Drive on Sept. 27.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the scene after a 911 caller reported a person had been shot. When deputies arrived, they found a 16-year-old dead in the residence.

TCSO said it will not be releasing the 16-year-old’s identity.

Escobar is being charged with criminally negligent homicide and his bail was set at $50,000.