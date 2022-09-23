AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash in eastern Travis County that sent a teen and an adult to the hospital late Thursday night.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash was reported just before midnight in the 3000 block of North FM 973. That is between Platt Lane and FM 969.

ATCEMS said in a 1:47 a.m. tweet paramedics, crews with Travis County STAR Flight and the Austin Fire Department responded to the crash with two people pinned in their vehicles. Both needed to be taken out.

ATCEMS said in a 1:51 a.m. tweet paramedics took the teenager to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. STAR Flight crews took the adult to the hospital with serious injuries.

TxDOT Austin tweeted at 1:01 a.m. FM 973 northbound was closed due to the crash, but DPS told KXAN FM 973 was reopened as of 3 a.m.