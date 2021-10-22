Teen accused of killing 17-year-old in east Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 17-year-old is being accused of murder in the shooting death of another teen Thursday night in east Travis County.

Leo Sanders was arrested Friday, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the 8000 block of Decker Lane. They found him in a car. He was taken to the hospital but later died.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office says this is the sixth homicide it’s investigated this year. Austin is having a record year for homicides, with 71 reported in the city as of Oct. 19.

