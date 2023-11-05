TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person died Sunday morning following a serious collision in southeastern Travis County.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said it was responding to the crash, which happened on Farm-to-Market Road 812 near Circuit of the Americas Boulevard.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, one person died at the scene, a child was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries, and another person refused transport.

In a 6:46 a.m. social media post, TCSO officials said road and lane closures were expected to last several hours.