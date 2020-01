AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is currently responding to a robbery at the Chase Bank located at 5145 Ranch Road near Steiner Ranch on Thursday afternoon.

According to TCSO, the suspect ran away into a wooded area and K9 units and drones are currently assisting the search. TCSO says nearby schools are aware of the incident.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.