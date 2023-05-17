AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office provided details surrounding a death in custody Sunday following a multi-vehicle collision on Farm-to-Market 969.

TCSO reported deputies responded to the area of 10100-10506 FM 969 Road at approximately 4 p.m.

“When deputies arrived, citizens were attempting to gain control of, and assist a male driver identified as 26-year-old Jose Jacobo Melgar-Menjivar, who appeared to be in an altered mental state on the scene,” TCSO said.

Melgar-Menjivar was detained by TCSO deputies who determined he needed medical treatment, and he was handed into the care of Austin-Travis County EMS.

“During treatment, he suffered a medical emergency that required CPR,” TCSPO said.

According to a release, the resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and Melgar-Menjivar was pronounced dead at 5 p.m.

TCSO said one person was also transported to a nearby hospital following the crash.

The release said the Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating the collision, and TCSO was investigating the death in custody.

Officials said an autopsy on Melgar-Menjivar was completed Monday; however, the results were pending.