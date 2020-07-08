TCSO reports 8 employees, 1 inmate as new, positive COVID-19 cases

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office reported eight new cases of COVID-19 among TCSO employees and one new confirmed case among inmates.

The inmate was booked in to jail as a known positive case. Since last week, two inmates have been cleared by medical professionals to be released from the Quarantine-Confirmed Positive Unit, TCSO says.

Overall, TCSO reports there have been 42 employees and 12 inmates with confirmed cases of COVID-19. The employee count includes staff from the Corrections, Law Enforcement and Administration Bureaus.

Within the inmate population, TCSO says 32 inmates are in quarantine, two inmates are in the Quarantine-Confirmed Positive unit and 226 inmates are in isolation.

