TCSO reports 7 inmates and 10 employees as new cases of COVID-19

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office reported seven new positive cases of COVID-19 among Travis County jail inmates and 10 new COVID-19 cases among TCSO employees.

TCSO reported the new numbers on Monday. Two inmates were booked in as known positive cases. Four inmates were housed in quarantine with symptoms when tested. One inmate was booked at a local hospital and remains there, according to TCSO.

In total, 19 Travis County jail inmates and 52 TCSO employees, which includes the law enforcement, corrections and administration bureaus, have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Out of a jail population of 1776 inmates, there are three inmates in Travis County’s Quarantine-Confirmed Positive Unit. The others have either been cleared by medical staff to move out of quarantine, or were released on bond or warrant withdrawal.

Twenty-two inmates are in quarantine and 229 inmates are in isolation, TCSO reports.