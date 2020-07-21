TCSO reports 1 inmate and 5 employees as new, confirmed COVID-19 cases

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office reported there’s one new COVID-19 case among the inmate population at Travis County jail and five new COVID-19 cases among TCSO employees.

The inmate was booked reporting to authorities as COVID-19 positive, and it was verified via testing, TCSO says. Currently, one inmate is in the Quarantine-Confirmed Positive unit. The others were either cleared by medical staff to move out of quarantine or bonded out.

In total, 230 inmates are in isolation and 25 inmates are in quarantine out of 1,750 inmates. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, TCSO reports 426 inmates have been tested for COVID-19 with 20 inmates testing positive.

There have been 57 TCSO employees, which includes the law enforcement, corrections and administration bureaus, test positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.