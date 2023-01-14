TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials have charged a man with murder after he turned himself in and confessed to a Friday evening shooting in the 2800 block of Linville Ridge Lane that left one person dead.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Alian Shamar Morrison Davis, of Pflugerville, was identified as a suspect connected to the shooting death early in the investigation.

TCSO said at approximately 7:37 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a check welfare call after a rideshare driver said a man approached her vehicle and told her to leave because he had killed someone.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they entered the residence and discovered a male in his 20s with gunshot wounds, deceased on a bathroom floor. The subject who spoke to the rideshare driver was no longer there,” the sheriff’s office said.

After connecting Davis to the incident, deputies contacted him, and he turned himself in and confessed to the shooting, according to TCSO.

Officials said Davis was in custody and charged with murder. As of Saturday, Davis remained in the Travis County jail with no bond listed.

TCSO said the victim’s identity would not be released until the Travis County Medical Examiner provided a positive identification and the victim’s next of kin has been notified.